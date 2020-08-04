YouTube
    PM Modi’s full itinerary for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

    New Delhi, Aug 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya for the Bhumi Pujan for the constriction of the Ram Mandir.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    He will spend three hours in Ayodhya during which he will also visit the Hanumangarhi Temple.

    Here is PM Modi's full schedule in Ayodhya:

    • 9:35 am: Departure from New Delhi
    • 10:35 am: Landing at Lucknow airport
    • 10:40 am: Will leave for Ayodhya by chopper
    • 11.30 am: Will land at helipad in Saket Colony
    • 11.40 am: Darshan at Hanuman Garhi
    • 12 noon: Will reach Ramjanmabhoomi
    • 12.15: After darshan of Ram Lalla, tree plantation at Temple premises
    • 12.30 pm: Bhumi Pujan
    • 12.40 pm: Foundation stone laying
    • 1.10 pm: Meeting with Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.
    • 2.05 pm: PM Modi will depart for Saket Helipad
    • 2.20 pm: Departure to Lucknow

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 12:18 [IST]
