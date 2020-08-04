PM Modi’s full itinerary for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya for the Bhumi Pujan for the constriction of the Ram Mandir.

He will spend three hours in Ayodhya during which he will also visit the Hanumangarhi Temple.

Here is PM Modi's full schedule in Ayodhya:

9:35 am: Departure from New Delhi

10:35 am: Landing at Lucknow airport

10:40 am: Will leave for Ayodhya by chopper

11.30 am: Will land at helipad in Saket Colony

11.40 am: Darshan at Hanuman Garhi

12 noon: Will reach Ramjanmabhoomi

12.15: After darshan of Ram Lalla, tree plantation at Temple premises

12.30 pm: Bhumi Pujan

12.40 pm: Foundation stone laying

1.10 pm: Meeting with Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

2.05 pm: PM Modi will depart for Saket Helipad

2.20 pm: Departure to Lucknow