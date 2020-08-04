For Quick Alerts
PM Modi’s full itinerary for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan
India
New Delhi, Aug 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya for the Bhumi Pujan for the constriction of the Ram Mandir.
He will spend three hours in Ayodhya during which he will also visit the Hanumangarhi Temple.
Here is PM Modi's full schedule in Ayodhya:
- 9:35 am: Departure from New Delhi
- 10:35 am: Landing at Lucknow airport
- 10:40 am: Will leave for Ayodhya by chopper
- 11.30 am: Will land at helipad in Saket Colony
- 11.40 am: Darshan at Hanuman Garhi
- 12 noon: Will reach Ramjanmabhoomi
- 12.15: After darshan of Ram Lalla, tree plantation at Temple premises
- 12.30 pm: Bhumi Pujan
- 12.40 pm: Foundation stone laying
- 1.10 pm: Meeting with Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.
- 2.05 pm: PM Modi will depart for Saket Helipad
- 2.20 pm: Departure to Lucknow