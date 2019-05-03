PM Modi's biopic to release on May 24

New Delhi, May 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic has been cleared for release and the film will hit the halls on May 24, a day after counting for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

The Election Commission (EC) had issued a ban on the film until after the Lok Sabha elections. EC, in a sealed report submitted to the top court earlier this week, had conveyed its decision not to change its previous stance after a panel of the poll watchdog watched the movie.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi earlier declined to interfere with the EC's recommendation to release the movie after the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The EC order was earlier challenged by the film's producers who took it to the top court.