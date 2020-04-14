  • search
    PM Modi's address to the nation: Why April 20 is a crucial date

    New Delhi, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation extended the nation-wide lockdown until May 3.

    He said that the lockdown norms would be enforced strictly for the next one week and could be relaxed for those areas which do not have a single case from April 20.

    PM Modi said that the government will track the enforcement of the lockdown meticulously and the spread of the disease right down to the police station level. He said that the next one week would be a trial by fire.

    The PM said that those localities that pass the test and do not allow the disease to spread can have permission for some essential activities. He, however, said that this permission was conditional. If the lockdown rules are violated and the coronavirus spreads, then all permissions will be cancelled, he also said. So do not be negligent and ensure that others too follow the rules, he said.

    The PM made it clear that the relaxation was being considered so that the poor could earn their daily livelihood.

    Read more about:

