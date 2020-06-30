PM Modi’s address to nation: Go vocal for local call, but no mention of China

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 30: The much anticipated address by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, focused entire on the battle against COVID-19.

Prior to the address many had anticipated that the PM would speak about China amidst the ongoing tensions at the Line of Actual Control. However, there was no mention of the China.

The PM, however reiterated that we must go vocal for local and become self-reliant.

Key takeaways from PM Modi's address to nation on June 30

PM Modi's prime focus was on the poor of the country. He said that the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was being extended until November. This means the poor will get free food until November. He said that Rs 90,000 crore will be spent on same.

In the past three months, Rs 31 crore has been deposited directly into the jan dhan accounts of 20 crore poor families. Rs 18,000 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers, PM Modi also said.

The PM ended his address by urging all Indians to look after their health and stay safe.