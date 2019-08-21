  • search
    PM Modi, Zambian President hold delegation talks, sign 6 MoUs

    New Delhi, Aug 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with President of Zambia Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

    PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with President of Zambia Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

    Speaking about the relations between the two countries, PM Modi said, "The relation of India and Zambia is older than the independence of Zambia. It is a significant friend and trustworthy partner of India. We believe in the same democratic values and the joint ambitions for development connect the two countries."

    PM Modi said, the State visit of President Lungu will provide an opportunity to further energize India's mutually beneficial partnership with Zambia.

    President Edgar Chagwa Lungu responded by saying, "People of Zambia are grateful for support received by India over years. My visit here has started bearing fruits, we've witnessed signing of agreements in fields of defence,education,medicine,art and culture, elections as well as between our two diplomatic training institutes."

    Six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between India and Zambia on Wednesday during the visit of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to India.

    Lungu yesterday arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit to India.

    The two countries enjoy close and friendly bilateral relations. The bilateral trade between India and Zambia has grown steadily.

