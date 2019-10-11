PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet Day 2 Updates: "Overwhelmed by India's hospitality, says Chinese President
India
oi-Madhuri Adnal
By Simran Kashyap
|
Chennai, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Presidennt Xi Jinping will meet in Kovalam, Tamil Nadu, for the second day on Saturday. Both leaders will hold talks at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort.
India-China Summit will conclude this afternoon. Both India and China will issue separate statements, before the Chinese President leaves for Nepal.
The informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Presidennt Xi Jinping will conclude today and the Chinese President will leave India in the after noon.
On Saturday, both leaders will have an one-on-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks. The Chinese president is expected to leave for Nepal from Chennai around 2 pm on Saturday.
Stay tuned for live updates on 2nd Day of Modi-Xi Jinping mmeting in Tamil Nadu:
11:57 AM, 12 Oct
"We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. Me and my colleagues have felt that very strongly. This will be a memorable experience for me and us," Xi reportedly said.
11:56 AM, 12 Oct
"There have been deep cultural and trade relations between China and the state of Tamil Nadu. For most part of the last 2000 years, India and China have been economic powers," Modi says during bilateral talks.
11:50 AM, 12 Oct
The one-on-one talk between PMModi and Xi Jinping ends. Now, delegation level talks begin between Indian and China. PM Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister SJaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale are present.
The second informal India-China Summit will end with lunch and both the sides will be issuing separate statements. In the afternoon Xi will fly out of India.
9:58 AM, 12 Oct
Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy will pass through Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR).
9:57 AM, 12 Oct
Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy leaves from ITC Grand Chola Hotel for Kovalam. The Chinese President will meet PM Modi later today in Kovalam
9:56 AM, 12 Oct
India and China bilateral talks today. PM Modi and Xi Jinping in Kovalam, Tamil Nadu.
11:21 PM, 11 Oct
Both leaders spent quality time of over 5 hours together: Gokhale
11:21 PM, 11 Oct
Personal rapport seen between the two leaders: Foreign secretary, Vijay Gokhale
11:21 PM, 11 Oct
PM-President Xi’s dinner began at 7pm. PM Modi's conversation with Xi over dinner still on after 2 hours.
8:08 PM, 11 Oct
A traditional south Indian spread, including the trademark sambhar, was part of the menu for Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping when the Indian Prime Minister hosted the Chinese President for dinner on the first day of their informal meeting at Mahabalipuram.
7:30 PM, 11 Oct
Gifts to Chinese President Xi Jinping from Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Nachiarkoil -Branched Annam Lamp and Thanjavur Painting-Dancing Saraswathi.
7:19 PM, 11 Oct
Faculty members, students and alumni of Kalakshetra Foundation will put up six performances for Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi.
6:44 PM, 11 Oct
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend cultural program at the Shore Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
6:19 PM, 11 Oct
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram.
5:52 PM, 11 Oct
PM Modi and Xi Jinping now at Panch Rathas in Mahabalipuram. The two leaders will witness a cultural programme at the Shore temple complex.
5:38 PM, 11 Oct
Mahabalipuram: PM Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the round boulder known as Krishna’s Butter Ball. pic.twitter.com/Jr0TxTXINp
PM Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping take a tour of Arjuna’s Penance in Mahabalipuram.
5:03 PM, 11 Oct
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Mahabalipuram for the second informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. PM Modi is adorning a veshti (dhoti).
4:24 PM, 11 Oct
Chinese President Xi Jinping was also accorded the traditional “Poorna Kumbh” reception, a traditional reception involving holy water kept in a vessel with five attached mango leaves placed in it, and holy water is also sprinkled on the guest.
3:58 PM, 11 Oct
How did China react on India's decision on Kashmir?
China criticised India's decision on Kashmir and its Foreign Minister Wang Yi even raised it at the UN General Assembly last month
Days later, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said China was working for Kashmiris to help them get their fundamental rights and justice, comments which did not go down well with New Delhi
3:19 PM, 11 Oct
Chinese nationals working in India welcomed President Xi Jinping outside the ITC Grand Chola Hotel, in Chennai, today.
3:18 PM, 11 Oct
Chinese President Xi Jinping on his way to ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai.
2:29 PM, 11 Oct
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai, received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
6:31 AM, 11 Oct
With Beijing officially confirming to New Delhi its participation in the second India-China informal summit, the arrangements for hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chennai are happening in full swing.
7:27 AM, 11 Oct
Around 500 CCTV cameras have been installed on the route from the Chennai Airport to Mamallapuram. Apart from this, vehicles fitted with cameras will also be stationed at strategic locations on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR).
7:59 AM, 11 Oct
The state government has ensured multilayer security on the route. The state police, a special battalion of state police, Chinese security personnel and the Special Protection Group (SPG) guarding the Indian Prime Minister are part of the multilayer security.
8:08 AM, 11 Oct
Mamallapuram's cultural connection with China dates back to centuries. This town not only showcases tourism potential and is near Chennai, it also shares a historical connect with China as Buddhist monk Hiuen Tsang had visited the place in the seventh century. The ancient port town of Mahabalipuram also was visited by Chinese sailors from the Chinese port town of Quanzhou.
8:08 AM, 11 Oct
Strategic affairs expert Ashok Kantha said the summit between Modi and Xi in an informal setting in the midst of evolving geo-political power play in the region and beyond shows that both the leaders are taking ownership of the complex relationship.
8:25 AM, 11 Oct
The summit in the ancient coastal town in southern India will take place in the backdrop of China's growing trade friction with the US. Both leaders are likely to explore ways of expanding trade and business ties.
8:25 AM, 11 Oct
India is expected to raise the issue of ballooning trade deficit in China's favour.
8:52 AM, 11 Oct
President Xi, who is on a two-day visit to India, will reach Chennai at around 2 PM. He will depart for Mahabalipuram at around 4 PM, said reports.
8:54 AM, 11 Oct
Meanwhile, Modi will arrive at Chennai airport from New Delhi by a special aircraft on Friday morning, ahead of Xi Jinping.
8:54 AM, 11 Oct
PM Modi will be received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues at the airport.
9:21 AM, 11 Oct
When was the first informal summit?
The first informal summit between the two leaders took place in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year months after a 73-day standoff between their armies in Doklam triggered fears of a war.
9:23 AM, 11 Oct
Chinese President Xi Jinping left for India on Friday morning for the second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
9:39 AM, 11 Oct
News agency ANI quoted sources saying Navy & Indian Coast Guard have deployed warships to provide security to the meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingping at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. Navy warship deployed at some distance from shore to provide security from any seaborne threat.
9:39 AM, 11 Oct
The 2nd informal meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to begin in Mamallapuram today. Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard have deployed warships, at some distance from the shore in Mamallapuram, to provide security from any seaborne threat.
9:39 AM, 11 Oct
Tamil Nadu: Dept of Horticulture has decorated a huge gate near 'Pancha Rathas' in Mamallapuram where PM Modi & Chinese President, Xi Jinping are expected to visit later today. 18 varieties of vegetables & fruits,brought from different parts of the state, used in this decoration. pic.twitter.com/L8QXhWw34B
Dept of Horticulture has decorated a huge gate near 'Pancha Rathas' in Mamallapuram where PM Modi & Chinese President, Xi Jinping are expected to visit later today. 18 varieties of vegetables & fruits,brought from different parts of the state, used in this decoration.
9:39 AM, 11 Oct
Security heightened in Mamallapuram and decorations put up. The town is all set to welcome Chinese President, Xi Jinping as he arrives today to hold the second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
9:40 AM, 11 Oct
Chennai International Airport all decked up ahead of the arrival of President of China, Xi Jinping.
9:41 AM, 11 Oct
Tamil Nadu: Cleanliness drive going on in Mahabalipuram. The second informal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin in the town today. pic.twitter.com/eqiKpgeymR
Meanwhile, a Cleanliness drive is going on in Mahabalipuram ahead of the second informal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
11:36 AM, 11 Oct
President of China, Xi Jinping will arrive at ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai after his arrival at Chennai International Airport.
11:37 AM, 11 Oct
Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai.
11:37 AM, 11 Oct
China's President Xi Jinping will arrive in Chennai today at 2.10 pm. Later in the day he'll leave for Mahabalipuram where he'll visit 3 monuments (Arjuna’s Penance, Panch Rathas&Shore Temple). After cultural performances at Shore Temple he'll attend the dinner hosted by PM Modi.
11:38 AM, 11 Oct
Modi arrived in Chennai by a special flight from Delhi and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami among others. The Prime Minister will later proceed to the coastal town of Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here, which will host the two high-profile leaders during their second informal summit. The Chinese city of Wuhan had hosted the first informal summit between Modi and Xi last year. The two leaders are expected to discuss various bilateral issues during their two-day meet concluding on Saturday.
12:54 PM, 11 Oct
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chose the three languages of English, Tamil and Chinese to wish his second informal meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping further strengthened bilateral ties.
12:55 PM, 11 Oct
The coastal town of Mamallapuram, fortified and all decked up, will host the two leaders for their second informal summit, with Modi and Xi having earlier met in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year.
1:19 PM, 11 Oct
Police detained Tibetan activists who were protesting outside the ITC Grand Chola Hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive later today
1:44 PM, 11 Oct
After PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Chennai.
1:45 PM, 11 Oct
Tamil Nadu: Members of Chinese community, school children and other people gather outside ITC Grand Chola Hotel, in Chennai, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive later today. pic.twitter.com/qvxvSLcBc2
Members of Chinese community, school children and other people have gathered outside ITC Grand Chola Hotel
1:46 PM, 11 Oct
The cultural performance has been put together by India’s prominent cultural group-Kalakshetra, which was set up by Classical dancer and activist Rukmini Devi Arundale in 1936
2:24 PM, 11 Oct
Watch: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai
#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai, received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi will begin in Mahabalipuram today. pic.twitter.com/rXoLzvTRyG
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai, received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi will begin in Mahabalipuram today.
2:24 PM, 11 Oct
Duration of engagement between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi will be 6 hours. One on one meeting will be for almost 40 minutes. Both sides to issue press statements. Local Tamil cuisine will be served to President Xi at dinner today.
Sightseeing, cultural programme at Mahabalipuram:
Day 1: Modi will take him to the famous world heritage site of Shore temple complex in Mamallapuram and both of them will have a meeting at the site. The prime minister will take Xi to major sites in the temple town before both leaders witness a cultural programme. Modi will also host a dinner for the Chinese leader.
Day 2: he second day of talks will be held at the Fisherman's Cove, run by the Taj group.
Xi will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a polit bureau member of the Chinese Communist Party. Since the talks are informal, there will be no formal ceremony, or any signing of documents.
