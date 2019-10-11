  • search
    PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet Day 2 Updates: "Overwhelmed by India's hospitality, says Chinese President

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Chennai, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Presidennt Xi Jinping will meet in Kovalam, Tamil Nadu, for the second day on Saturday. Both leaders will hold talks at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort.

    India-China Summit will conclude this afternoon. Both India and China will issue separate statements, before the Chinese President leaves for Nepal.

    The informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Presidennt Xi Jinping will conclude today and the Chinese President will leave India in the after noon.

    On Saturday, both leaders will have an one-on-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks. The Chinese president is expected to leave for Nepal from Chennai around 2 pm on Saturday.

    Narendra Modi receives Xi Jinping in Mahabalipuram
    Narendra Modi receives Xi Jinping in Mahabalipuram

    Modi-Xi Summit: Importance and why Mahabalipuram was chosen as the venue

    Stay tuned for live updates on 2nd Day of Modi-Xi Jinping mmeting in Tamil Nadu:

    11:57 AM, 12 Oct
    "We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. Me and my colleagues have felt that very strongly. This will be a memorable experience for me and us," Xi reportedly said.
    11:56 AM, 12 Oct
    "There have been deep cultural and trade relations between China and the state of Tamil Nadu. For most part of the last 2000 years, India and China have been economic powers," Modi says during bilateral talks.
    11:50 AM, 12 Oct
    The one-on-one talk between PMModi and Xi Jinping ends. Now, delegation level talks begin between Indian and China. PM Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister SJaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale are present.
    11:31 AM, 12 Oct
    'One-to-one' talks.
    10:50 AM, 12 Oct
    Meeting underway.
    10:15 AM, 12 Oct
    Chinese President Xi Jinpping arrives at Fisherman's Cove Resort in Kovalam.
    10:04 AM, 12 Oct
    Modi-Xi to interact further for half a day. Xi will leave for Nepal after lunch.
    10:03 AM, 12 Oct
    PM Modi tweets.
    10:01 AM, 12 Oct
    The second informal India-China Summit will end with lunch and both the sides will be issuing separate statements. In the afternoon Xi will fly out of India.
    9:58 AM, 12 Oct
    Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy will pass through Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR).
    9:57 AM, 12 Oct
    Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy leaves from ITC Grand Chola Hotel for Kovalam. The Chinese President will meet PM Modi later today in Kovalam
    9:56 AM, 12 Oct
    India and China bilateral talks today. PM Modi and Xi Jinping in Kovalam, Tamil Nadu.
    11:21 PM, 11 Oct
    Both leaders spent quality time of over 5 hours together: Gokhale
    11:21 PM, 11 Oct
    Personal rapport seen between the two leaders: Foreign secretary, Vijay Gokhale
    11:21 PM, 11 Oct
    PM-President Xi’s dinner began at 7pm. PM Modi's conversation with Xi over dinner still on after 2 hours.
    8:08 PM, 11 Oct
    A traditional south Indian spread, including the trademark sambhar, was part of the menu for Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping when the Indian Prime Minister hosted the Chinese President for dinner on the first day of their informal meeting at Mahabalipuram.
    7:30 PM, 11 Oct
    Gifts to Chinese President Xi Jinping from Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Nachiarkoil -Branched Annam Lamp and Thanjavur Painting-Dancing Saraswathi.
    7:19 PM, 11 Oct
    Faculty members, students and alumni of Kalakshetra Foundation will put up six performances for Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi.
    6:44 PM, 11 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend cultural program at the Shore Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
    6:19 PM, 11 Oct
    External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram.
    5:52 PM, 11 Oct
    PM Modi and Xi Jinping now at Panch Rathas in Mahabalipuram. The two leaders will witness a cultural programme at the Shore temple complex.
    5:38 PM, 11 Oct
    PM Modi along with Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a photo at the round boulder known as Krishna’s Butter Ball in Mahabalipuram.
    5:20 PM, 11 Oct
    Modi andXi Jinping visit group of temples at Mahabalipuram. The group of monuments at Mahabalipuram is prescribed by UNESCO as a world heritage site.
    5:18 PM, 11 Oct
    PM Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping take a tour of Arjuna’s Penance in Mahabalipuram.
    5:03 PM, 11 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Mahabalipuram for the second informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. PM Modi is adorning a veshti (dhoti).
    4:24 PM, 11 Oct
    Chinese President Xi Jinping was also accorded the traditional “Poorna Kumbh” reception, a traditional reception involving holy water kept in a vessel with five attached mango leaves placed in it, and holy water is also sprinkled on the guest.
    3:58 PM, 11 Oct
    How did China react on India's decision on Kashmir?
    China criticised India's decision on Kashmir and its Foreign Minister Wang Yi even raised it at the UN General Assembly last month Days later, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said China was working for Kashmiris to help them get their fundamental rights and justice, comments which did not go down well with New Delhi
    3:19 PM, 11 Oct
    Chinese nationals working in India welcomed President Xi Jinping outside the ITC Grand Chola Hotel, in Chennai, today.
    3:18 PM, 11 Oct
    Chinese President Xi Jinping on his way to ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai.
    2:29 PM, 11 Oct
    Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai, received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
    Sightseeing, cultural programme at Mahabalipuram:

    Day 1: Modi will take him to the famous world heritage site of Shore temple complex in Mamallapuram and both of them will have a meeting at the site. The prime minister will take Xi to major sites in the temple town before both leaders witness a cultural programme. Modi will also host a dinner for the Chinese leader.

    Day 2: he second day of talks will be held at the Fisherman's Cove, run by the Taj group.

    Xi will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a polit bureau member of the Chinese Communist Party. Since the talks are informal, there will be no formal ceremony, or any signing of documents.

