PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet LIVE Updates: Chinese premier arrives at ITC Grand Chola

PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet: Chinese premier arrives at ITC Grand Chola

Chennai, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their second informal summit in Tamil Nadu's coastal town of Mamallapuram on October 11-12 to chart broader pathways for development. The Chinese President will arrive post noon on October 11 at Chennai, which is 50 km away from Mahabalipuram.

How did China react on India's decision on Kashmir? China criticised India's decision on Kashmir and its Foreign Minister Wang Yi even raised it at the UN General Assembly last month Days later, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said China was working for Kashmiris to help them get their fundamental rights and justice, comments which did not go down well with New Delhi

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai, received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Police detained Tibetan activists who were protesting outside the ITC Grand Chola Hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive later today

The coastal town of Mamallapuram, fortified and all decked up, will host the two leaders for their second informal summit, with Modi and Xi having earlier met in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chose the three languages of English, Tamil and Chinese to wish his second informal meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping further strengthened bilateral ties.

Modi arrived in Chennai by a special flight from Delhi and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami among others. The Prime Minister will later proceed to the coastal town of Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here, which will host the two high-profile leaders during their second informal summit. The Chinese city of Wuhan had hosted the first informal summit between Modi and Xi last year.

The two leaders are expected to discuss various bilateral issues during their two-day meet concluding on Saturday. PM Modi will be received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues at the airport. Meanwhile, Modi will arrive at Chennai airport from New Delhi by a special aircraft on Friday morning, ahead of Xi Jinping. President Xi, who is on a two-day visit to India, will reach Chennai at around 2 PM. He will depart for Mahabalipuram at around 4 PM, said reports. India is expected to raise the issue of ballooning trade deficit in China's favour.

With Beijing officially confirming to New Delhi its participation in the second India-China informal summit, the arrangements for hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chennai are happening in full swing. Around 500 CCTV cameras have been installed on the route from the Chennai Airport to Mamallapuram. Apart from this, vehicles fitted with cameras will also be stationed at strategic locations on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR). The state government has ensured multilayer security on the route. The state police, a special battalion of state police, Chinese security personnel and the Special Protection Group (SPG) guarding the Indian Prime Minister are part of the multilayer security. Mamallapuram's cultural connection with China dates back to centuries. This town not only showcases tourism potential and is near Chennai, it also shares a historical connect with China as Buddhist monk Hiuen Tsang had visited the place in the seventh century. The ancient port town of Mahabalipuram also was visited by Chinese sailors from the Chinese port town of Quanzhou. Strategic affairs expert Ashok Kantha said the summit between Modi and Xi in an informal setting in the midst of evolving geo-political power play in the region and beyond shows that both the leaders are taking ownership of the complex relationship. The summit in the ancient coastal town in southern India will take place in the backdrop of China's growing trade friction with the US. Both leaders are likely to explore ways of expanding trade and business ties. India is expected to raise the issue of ballooning trade deficit in China's favour. President Xi, who is on a two-day visit to India, will reach Chennai at around 2 PM. Sightseeing, cultural programme at Mahabalipuram:

Day 1: Modi will take him to the famous world heritage site of Shore temple complex in Mamallapuram and both of them will have a meeting at the site. The prime minister will take Xi to major sites in the temple town before both leaders witness a cultural programme. Modi will also host a dinner for the Chinese leader.

Day 2: On Saturday, both leaders will have an one-on-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks. The Chinese president is expected to leave for Nepal from Chennai around 2 pm on Saturday. The second day of talks will be held at the Fisherman's Cove, run by the Taj group.

Xi will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a polit bureau member of the Chinese Communist Party. Since the talks are informal, there will be no formal ceremony, or any signing of documents.