PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet LIVE Updates: What's on agenda?

Chennai, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their second informal summit in Tamil Nadu's coastal town of Mamallapuram on October 11-12 to chart broader pathways for development, notwithstanding ties coming under strain over the issue of Kashmir. The Chinese President will arrive post noon on October 11 at Chennai, which is 50 km away from Mahabalipuram.

Modi-Xi Summit: Importance and why Mahabalipuram was chosen as the venue

They added that political relations, trade and ways to maintain peace and tranquility along nearly 3,500 KM long Sino-India border will be major focus areas in the talks.

Stay tuned for live updates on Modi-Xi Jinping Summit in Mahabalipuram, Chennai:

India is expected to raise the issue of ballooning trade deficit in China's favour. The summit in the ancient coastal town in southern India will take place in the backdrop of China's growing trade friction with the US. Both leaders are likely to explore ways of expanding trade and business ties. Strategic affairs expert Ashok Kantha said the summit between Modi and Xi in an informal setting in the midst of evolving geo-political power play in the region and beyond shows that both the leaders are taking ownership of the complex relationship. Mamallapuram's cultural connection with China dates back to centuries. This town not only showcases tourism potential and is near Chennai, it also shares a historical connect with China as Buddhist monk Hiuen Tsang had visited the place in the seventh century. The ancient port town of Mahabalipuram also was visited by Chinese sailors from the Chinese port town of Quanzhou. The state government has ensured multilayer security on the route. The state police, a special battalion of state police, Chinese security personnel and the Special Protection Group (SPG) guarding the Indian Prime Minister are part of the multilayer security. Around 500 CCTV cameras have been installed on the route from the Chennai Airport to Mamallapuram. Apart from this, vehicles fitted with cameras will also be stationed at strategic locations on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR). With Beijing officially confirming to New Delhi its participation in the second India-China informal summit, the arrangements for hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chennai are happening in full swing.

Sightseeing, cultural programme at Mahabalipuram:

Day 1: Modi will take him to the famous world heritage site of Shore temple complex in Mamallapuram and both of them will have a meeting at the site. The prime minister will take Xi to major sites in the temple town before both leaders witness a cultural programme. Modi will also host a dinner for the Chinese leader.

Day 2: On Saturday, both leaders will have an one-on-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks. The Chinese president is expected to leave for Nepal from Chennai around 2 pm on Saturday. The second day of talks will be held at the Fisherman's Cove, run by the Taj group.

Xi will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a polit bureau member of the Chinese Communist Party. Since the talks are informal, there will be no formal ceremony, or any signing of documents.

When was the first informal summit?

The first informal summit between the two leaders took place in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year months after a 73-day standoff between their armies in Doklam triggered fears of a war.

What did China say on declaration of Ladakh as a union territory?

On China's objection to the declaration of Ladakh as a union territory, the sources said it was a demand of local population and the decision has in no way changed the respective perception of the boundary between the two countries.

The sources also termed a bilateral matter the visit of the Pakistan prime minister to Beijing before Xi's India trip, saying the informal summit is "beyond one issue summit" and New Delhi does not see Imran Khan's trip as an attempt by China to hyphenate the India and Pakistan relationship

The broad objective of the summit will be to find a broad pathway for future growth of Sino-India ties, they said, adding that there was no plan to ink any pact or issue any joint communique after the Modi-Xi meetings.

When Indian Army's mega military exercise in Arunachal Pradesh:

On China objecting to the Indian Army's mega military exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, the sources said it is an operational issue

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it. Both sides have been maintaining that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas

The two sides have already held over 20 rounds of border talks under the framework of the Special Representatives dialogue, set up to find an early solution to the border dispute.

Sources said the China-India counter-terror exercise is expected to be held later this year. They said negotiations over the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) may also figure in talks between Modi and Xi. The RCEP comprising 10-member ASEAN bloc and six other countries -- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand -- is engaged in negotiations for a free trade pact.

How did China react on India's decision on Kashmir?

China criticised India's decision on Kashmir and its Foreign Minister Wang Yi even raised it at the UN General Assembly last month

Days later, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said China was working for Kashmiris to help them get their fundamental rights and justice, comments which did not go down well with New Delhi

However, ahead of Xi's India visit, China on Tuesday said the Kashmir issue should be resolved between New Delhi and Islamabad, significantly omitting its recent references to the UN and UN Security Council resolutions.