PM Modi worked very hard for BJP win in Tripura: Ram Madhav

With the BJP heading for a win in Tripura, party's general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said "the credit must go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi". He said people of Tripura have positively responded to the BJP's call for defeating the CPI-M-led government, which has been ruling the state for more than two decades.

"The prime minister had addressed four rallies in Tripura. He had worked very hard and continuously monitored our campaigning. The credit must go to him," Madhav said at a press conference in Agartala.

"People responded very well to our call 'Chalo Paltai' (Let's Change)," he added.

Tripura went to polls on February 18 while voting in Meghalaya and Nagaland took place on February 27. As per latest reports, the BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) were leading in 41 seats in Tripura. Tripura assembly has 60 seats.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier today termed the political surge of the BJP in the North East as 'historic'.

Madhav also said in Nagaland, the BJP and its alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has been performing well as per the initial trends. As per last reports, BJP-NDPP alliance were leading in 32 seats in Nagaland. There are 60 seats in the Nagaland assembly.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

