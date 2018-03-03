Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NPF179
NDPP137
OTH86
Tripura - 59
PartyLW
BJP2212
CPIM135
OTH43
Meghalaya - 59
PartyLW
CONG913
NPP315
OTH712
Nagaland Results (60/60)
PartyLW2013
NPF17938
NDPP1370
BJP451
JDU111
NPP200
IND108
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
PartyLW2013
BJP22120
CPIM13549
IPFT430
CPI001
CONG0010
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
PartyLW2013
CONG91329
NPP3152
UDP348
BJP210
PDF210
IND0313
HSPDP024
KHNAM010
NCP002
PM Modi worked very hard for BJP win in Tripura: Ram Madhav

With the BJP heading for a win in Tripura, party's general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said "the credit must go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi". He said people of Tripura have positively responded to the BJP's call for defeating the CPI-M-led government, which has been ruling the state for more than two decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
"The prime minister had addressed four rallies in Tripura. He had worked very hard and continuously monitored our campaigning. The credit must go to him," Madhav said at a press conference in Agartala.

"People responded very well to our call 'Chalo Paltai' (Let's Change)," he added.

Tripura went to polls on February 18 while voting in Meghalaya and Nagaland took place on February 27. As per latest reports, the BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) were leading in 41 seats in Tripura. Tripura assembly has 60 seats.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier today termed the political surge of the BJP in the North East as 'historic'.

Madhav also said in Nagaland, the BJP and its alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has been performing well as per the initial trends. As per last reports, BJP-NDPP alliance were leading in 32 seats in Nagaland. There are 60 seats in the Nagaland assembly.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

Story first published: Saturday, March 3, 2018, 13:31 [IST]
