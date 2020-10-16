Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi to address 3 rallies, first one likely on Oct 22

PM Modi assures Andhra, Telangana CMs of all help after heavy rains cause loss of lives

Jammu-Srinagar NH 44 to remain shut on all Fridays till November 30 for maintenance work

PM Modi wishes Naveen Patnaik on his birthday

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik on his birthday.

Birthday greetings to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life, PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Birthday greetings to Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. @Naveen_Odisha — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, a CMO statement said.

Odisha has reported 2,62,011 coronavirus cases, while 1,089 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

COVID-19 situation: Naveen Patnaik not to celebrate birthday

Patnaik urged his supporters, well-wishers and BJD activists not to visit his residence, Naveen Nivas, and instead help the needy and donate blood and plasma on the occasion.

He said the people are passing through a difficult situation for the last eight months due to the pandemic.

"I am always indebted to the love and good wishes of the people of Odisha," he said.

This will be the third consecutive year the BJD supremo will give his birthday celebrations a miss.

He had chosen not to celebrate his birthday last year due to Cyclone Fani and in 2018 owing to Cyclone Titli. Both the storms had battered Odisha.

The chief minister had also given his birthday celebrations a miss in 2016 as a mark of solidarity with the jawans killed in the Uri terror attack and in 2013 and 2014 when Odisha and other parts of the country were hit by cyclonic storms Phailin and Hudhud respectively.