YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi wishes 'friend Donald Trump, wife Melania speedy recovery from Covid-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

      Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

      Both Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive hours after the US President's close aide Hope Hicks was tested positive with the deadly infection.

      Narendra Modi and Donald Trump
      Narendra Modi and Donald Trump

      Taking to twitter PM Modi posted "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health."

      Confirming his test report, Donald Trump took to his official Twitter handle saying, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

      Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus, will quarantine

      In an official statement, a White House doctor confirmed that both the US President and the First lady are well and they have been quarantined within their home in the White House.

      The doctor further confirmed that Donald Trump will carry out duties without disruption during his quarantine period.

      More DONALD TRUMP News

      Read more about:

      donald trump narendra modi

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X