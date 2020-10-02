PM Modi wishes 'friend Donald Trump, wife Melania speedy recovery from Covid-19

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Both Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive hours after the US President's close aide Hope Hicks was tested positive with the deadly infection.

Taking to twitter PM Modi posted "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health."

Confirming his test report, Donald Trump took to his official Twitter handle saying, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus, will quarantine

In an official statement, a White House doctor confirmed that both the US President and the First lady are well and they have been quarantined within their home in the White House.

The doctor further confirmed that Donald Trump will carry out duties without disruption during his quarantine period.