PM Modi was calm in crisis, says 'Man vs Wild' host Bear Grylls

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not lose his calm when faced with a crisis, said the host of 'Man vs Wild' and adventure junkie Bear Grylls.

"PM Modi is a man who cares deeply about the environment. That is why he came on this journey with me. He has actually spent time in the jungle as a younger man and I was surprised how comfortable he was out there and how calm he was," Bear Grylls said in an interview to news agency ANI.

"Often you see politicians behind a podium looking smart in a suit. But the wild is a great leveller, it doesn't care who you are. It rewards commitment and courage, you got to work together. We got hit by some really big stones and torrential rain whilst we were there. Our team, who was filming, was really on the edge, but the Prime Minister was just very calm and I saw that throughout our journey," he said.

Further elaborating on PM Modi's adventurous journey Grylls said "Whatever we were doing, he was very calm. That was cool to see. You never really know what someone is like until there's a crisis. It was good to be reminded that as a world leader, Prime Minister Modi is calm in a crisis."

"I made this raft out of reeds and a tarpaulin. I said I think we can get across the river using this, but the secret services were like 'we cannot put the Prime Minister in a little homemade raft'. But he (Modi) said he was fine and we'd do this together. He asked me to get in too, but the things started sinking. So it was me swimming and pushing him, he was soaking wet but there was a big smile on his face even through the rain. You learn about people in those moments."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature in a special episode of Discovery's "Man Vs Wild" which will highlight "issues related to environmental change."

The episode will premiere on August 12 and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels.