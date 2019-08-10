  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi was calm in crisis, says 'Man vs Wild' host Bear Grylls

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not lose his calm when faced with a crisis, said the host of 'Man vs Wild' and adventure junkie Bear Grylls.

    "PM Modi is a man who cares deeply about the environment. That is why he came on this journey with me. He has actually spent time in the jungle as a younger man and I was surprised how comfortable he was out there and how calm he was," Bear Grylls said in an interview to news agency ANI.

    PM Modi was calm in crisis, says Man vs Wild host Bear Grylls
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls

    "Often you see politicians behind a podium looking smart in a suit. But the wild is a great leveller, it doesn't care who you are. It rewards commitment and courage, you got to work together. We got hit by some really big stones and torrential rain whilst we were there. Our team, who was filming, was really on the edge, but the Prime Minister was just very calm and I saw that throughout our journey," he said.

    Further elaborating on PM Modi's adventurous journey Grylls said "Whatever we were doing, he was very calm. That was cool to see. You never really know what someone is like until there's a crisis. It was good to be reminded that as a world leader, Prime Minister Modi is calm in a crisis."

    Man vs Wild: New trailer unveils PM Modi's jungle adventure with Bear Grylls

    "I made this raft out of reeds and a tarpaulin. I said I think we can get across the river using this, but the secret services were like 'we cannot put the Prime Minister in a little homemade raft'. But he (Modi) said he was fine and we'd do this together. He asked me to get in too, but the things started sinking. So it was me swimming and pushing him, he was soaking wet but there was a big smile on his face even through the rain. You learn about people in those moments."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature in a special episode of Discovery's "Man Vs Wild" which will highlight "issues related to environmental change."

    The episode will premiere on August 12 and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi adventure

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue