oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Feb 12: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the new farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the PM wants to clear the path for his friends by implementing the three legislations, which will hit 40 per cent people of the country, who are associated with the agriculture business.

Addressing a farmers'' "mahapanchayat" in Pilibanga town of Rajasthan''s Hanumangarh district, Gandhi said after demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the farm laws were another blow to the people of the country.

"Forty per cent people, including farmers, traders and labourers, will be hit if these laws are implemented.

"After demonetisation, I had said the move was not against black money, but people did not understand it that time. Then the GST was implemented, which was an attack on small and mid-size businesses. Narendra Modi wants to clear the path for his friends," he said.

The former Congress chief also alleged that the government has ceded Indian territory to China between Finger 3 and Finger 4 in eastern Ladakh.

"He would not stand in front of China, but would threaten farmers. This is the reality of Narendra Modi," he said.

Gandhi said the prime minister does not understand the power of farmers, labourers and small traders.