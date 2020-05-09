  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi, VP Naidu pays tribute to Maharana Pratap on his 480th birth anniversary

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to Maharana Pratap on his 480th birth anniversary, saying his patriotism will always be remembered.

    PM Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    In a message, V P Naidu said Maharana Pratap was one of India's greatest warriors. "His indomitable courage, valour, leadership skills and love for motherland will always be remembered and continue to inspire every Indian," he said in a tweet.

    PM Modi also took to Twitter and described the 13th king of Mewar as the great son of Mother India. "His life full of patriotism, self-respect and might will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country," the Prime Minister said.

    Pratap Singh I, popularly known as Maharana Pratap, was the 13th king of Mewar, a region in north-western India in the present day state of Rajasthan. He was born on May 9, 1540.

    It is reportedly said that Pratap died of injuries sustained in a hunting accident in Chavand at the age of 56. He was succeeded by his eldest son, Amar Singh I.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi m venkaiah naidu

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X