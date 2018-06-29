PM Modi visits ailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS

New Delhi, June 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is currently undergoing treatment for a urinary tract infection, at AIIMS in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

PM Modi was in AIIMS to lay the foundation stone for the National Centre for Aging at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Friday. The ward, with around 200 beds centre, will provide Multi-Speciality healthcare to the older people.

Modi on Sunday night paid a surprise visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to meet former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is since 11 June admitted at the premier hospital.

PM Modi visited AIIMS at around 9.05 pm and left by 9:25 pm. The interesting fact is the PM arrived at the AIIMS without any security, reported ABP News. Breaking the protocol, the PM visited the hospital without giving any prior information to the authorities.

The 93-year-old BJP leader was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion and urine output on the lower side.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day