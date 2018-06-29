English
  • Sports

PM Modi visits ailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, June 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is currently undergoing treatment for a urinary tract infection, at AIIMS in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

    PM Modi was in AIIMS to lay the foundation stone for the National Centre for Aging at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Friday. The ward, with around 200 beds centre, will provide Multi-Speciality healthcare to the older people.

    Modi visits Vajpayee

    Modi on Sunday night paid a surprise visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to meet former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is since 11 June admitted at the premier hospital.

    PM Modi visited AIIMS at around 9.05 pm and left by 9:25 pm. The interesting fact is the PM arrived at the AIIMS without any security, reported ABP News. Breaking the protocol, the PM visited the hospital without giving any prior information to the authorities.

    The 93-year-old BJP leader was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion and urine output on the lower side.

    Read more about:

    new delhi pm modi atal bihari vajpayee

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue