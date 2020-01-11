PM Modi visits Belur Math; unveils Dynamic Architectural Illumination of lights of Howrah Bridge

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Jan 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the Dynamic Architectural Illumination with synchronised light and sound system of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), as a part of 150th anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.

PM Modi arrived in Kolkata to take part in 150th anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.

West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the way to Belur Math by boat, after attending programmes in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/WnIYRXM9XD — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

During his Kolkata visit PM Modi visited Belur Math by a boat, after attending a programmes in Kolkata where he is interacting with respected saints and seers.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi unveils Dynamic Architectural Illumination with synchronised light & sound system of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), as a part of 150th anniversary celebrations of #Kolkata Port Trust https://t.co/O4auAnxNcL — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

This PM Modi's first visit after the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the parliament. Amid the anti-protest CAA and NRC demonstrations going on across Bengal PM Modi arrived Kolkata today.

The Port of Kolkata is a riverine port, located in around 203 kilometres (126 mi) from the sea, situated on the left bank of the river Hooghly.

It is the oldest operating port in India, and was constructed by the British East India Company. It is a freshwater port with no variation in salinity.

According to the reports, the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) manages two separate dock agglomerations, the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC).

On Sunday, the Kolkata Port Turst will celebrate it's 150th anniversary, hence all the political dignetaries will be present at the programe, including PM Mosi and WB CM Mamata Banerjee.