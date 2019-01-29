PM Modi visiting Dandi on Mahatma Gandhis death anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarats Dandi on Mahatma Gandhis death anniversary on Wednesday.

In Dandi, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial to the nation, on Bapu's death anniversary. The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80 Satyagrahis who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March. The memorial, in Navsari district of Gujarat, also has 24-narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic 1930 Salt March. The Prime Minister will walk through the memorial and address a public meeting.

The Salt Satyagraha March, well known as the Dandi March of 1930, has been a landmark event in the history of India's freedom struggle. It was on this day, as a part of the Civil Disobedience Movement against the British rule, 80 Satyagrahis led by Mahatma Gandhi marched 241-miles from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi and made salt from sea water breaking the Salt Law imposed by the British.

Before Dandi, the Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the extension of terminal building at Surat Airport. The terminal building is being constructed at a cost of Rs.354 crore with an area of over 25,500 square metres. It will be an eco-friendly sustainable building, using solar energy and LED lighting. Once completed, it will have a peak handling capacity of over 1800 passengers.

Surat airport is the third busiest airport in Gujarat after Ahmedabad and Vadodara in terms of both aircraft movements and passenger traffic.

In Surat, PM will interact with the youth at the New India Youth conclave. He will also inaugurate Smt. Rasilaben Sevantilal Shah Venus Hospital and visit the facilities there.

It will be the second visit of the Prime Minister to Gujarat this month. He earlier visited Surat on January 19, 2019, to dedicate the Armoured System Complex at Hazira. He attended the Vibrant Gujarat summit on January 17 and 18, 2019, at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.