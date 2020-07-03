PM Modi visit Leh, see pictures
New Delhi, July 03: Sending out a strong message to China, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Leh and interacted with the soldiers.
Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about
PM Modi is presently at "one of the forward locations in Nimu", his office said in a statement.
"He reached there early in the morning. He is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police). Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office read.
Check out the images of the PM's visit to Leh.
PM arrived at Leh on Friday morning
PM Modi at a camouflage tent:
PM Modi interacted with the Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel
PM was accompanied by General Rawat and General M M Naravane