    PM Modi visit Leh, see pictures

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: Sending out a strong message to China, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Leh and interacted with the soldiers.

      PM Modi visits Leh days after India-China clashes in Galwan Valley | Oneindia News

      PM Modi is presently at "one of the forward locations in Nimu", his office said in a statement.

      "He reached there early in the morning. He is interacting with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police). Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office read.

      Check out the images of the PM's visit to Leh.

      PM arrived at Leh on Friday morning

      PM Modi at a camouflage tent:

      PM Modi interacted with the Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel

      PM was accompanied by General Rawat and General M M Naravane

