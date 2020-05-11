PM Modi's virtual meeting with CMs: Uddhav Thackeray to request for extension of lockdown

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, May 11: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to request an extension of the ongoing lockdown restrictions till the end of May during the Chief Ministers' video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is slated to be held on Monday at 3 pm.

The Chief Minister is also expected to push for enforcement of stricter norms for Red Zones and implementation of a few more relaxations in Orange and Green Zones.

According to reports, the Maharashtra Chief Minister is expected to draw PM Modi's attention on the difficulties that stranded migrant workers and facing and demand for their evacuation at the earliest by special trains.

Also, it can be seen that Maharashtra has recorded over 10,000 coronavirus positive cases in the last ten days, as the overall tally rose to above 22,000 and more than 800 deaths till Sunday evening.

With the number of COVID-19 cases on a rise, the state authorities are facing severe challenge to ensure restrictions in the containment zones such Dharavi slums and parts of Pune.

The state government is also expected to request for the deployment of central forces in the containment zones to relieve the stressed state police force.

On Saturday, Thackeray had said that he might ask for the deployment of additional force from the Centre as many state police personnel are facing ill due to COVID-19-related stress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to discuss the extension of lockdown and also an alternative exit plan by opening economic activities across the country. The economic activites came to a stand still in the wake of complete nationwide lockdown that was commenced on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus.