PM Modi urges party MPs to maintain peace, harmony in society

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thesday broke his silence and told all his party MPs that they should take lead in maintaining peace and harmony in the society.

These comments, by the Prime Minister came after the national capital witnessed massive communal violence that claimed 46 lives.

At the Parliamentary Board meeting, PM Modi said, "Vikas is our mantra. Peace, unity and harmony are prerequisites for development."

The Prime Minister also said that political interests are "supreme" for some parties but "national interest is above everything" for the BJP.

Also, the Opposition led by Congress has sought to target the BJP government on the Delhi violence.