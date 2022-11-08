PM Modi unveils logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency via video conferencing. India will assume G20 Presidency from 1st December, 2022.

"India's G20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos in the world. The world is going through the aftereffects of disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and lot of economic uncertainty," he said. "The symbol of lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms."

"In Indian culture, both the goddesses of knowledge and prosperity are seated on a lotus. This is what the world needs the most today. Shared knowledge that helps us overcome our circumstances and shared prosperity that reaches the last person at the last mile. This is why the earth is place on lotus too. The 7 petals on the Lotus represent the 7 continents of the globe and also the 7 notes of music. G20 will bring the world together in harmony," PM Modi added.

"Today the globe is impressed with the skills of an accelerating New India. The world expects us to lead. It is our responsibility to do better than the expectations of the world. New India is the representation of 130 crore capabilities, all together in the same country, " the prime minister added.

"After independence, we commenced a journey to the heights of development, it includes the efforts of all the governments in the last 75 years, every govt and citizen had put in the efforts to take India forward," PM Modi said.

"India has led the world with initiatives like One Sun, One World, and One Grid in conserving renewable energy. Our mantra of One Earth, One Family, One Future in G20 will pave a path for global welfare," PM Modi assured.

The G20 Presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency would reflect Iia's message and overarching priorities to the world.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. During the course of its G20.

Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India.

The G20 Summit to be held next year, would be one of the highest profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.