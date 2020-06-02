PM Modi, Trump discuss India-China border issue, George Floyd protests

New Delhi, June 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation and discussed the India-China border tension, the civil disturbances in the US over the death of a black man in police custody, among other issues.

Trump invited PM Modi to the Group of Seven or G7 Summit in the US, the statement said. "President Trump... conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India," a statement from the PMO said.

"Prime Minister Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation," the statement said.

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation," it further added.

"In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in USA," the statement said.

Modi commended Trump for his "creative and far-sighted approach", acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-COVID world.

Modi said India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed summit.

Tweeting about their conversation, Modi said he had "a warm and productive conversation with my friend President Trump".

Had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2020

The conversation between the two leaders came against the backdrop of Trump maintaining that he had spoken with Modi who was not in a "good mood" over the China border issue. Sources in the government here had denied any "recent contact" between the two leaders.

Trump had also offered to mediate between India and China.