PM Modi, Trump discuss India-China border issue, George Floyd protests

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation and discussed the India-China border tension, the civil disturbances in the US over the death of a black man in police custody, among other issues.

Trump invited PM Modi to the Group of Seven or G7 Summit in the US, the statement said. "President Trump... conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India," a statement from the PMO said.

"Prime Minister Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation," the statement said.

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation," it further added.