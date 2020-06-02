  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi, Trump discuss India-China border issue, George Floyd protests

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation and discussed the India-China border tension, the civil disturbances in the US over the death of a black man in police custody, among other issues.

    Narendra Modi and Donald Trump
    Narendra Modi and Donald Trump

    Trump invited PM Modi to the Group of Seven or G7 Summit in the US, the statement said. "President Trump... conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India," a statement from the PMO said.

    Trump’s move to invite India, Russia, Australia, S Korea to attend G-7 summit riles China

    "Prime Minister Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation," the statement said.

    PM Modi and US President Donald Trump also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation," it further added.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi donald trump india china

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 21:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue