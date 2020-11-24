YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi tops social media 'trends' on Google, Twitter and YouTube

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued to be India's most popular politician on social media as he appeared in the highest number of trends on social media platforms like Google, Twitter and YouTube between August and October.

    According to a report, "Prime Minister Modi has ruled the maximum Trends (Twitter, Google Search, Wiki, YouTube etc) in the last quarter with 2,171 trends, followed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy with 2,137 trends."

    PM Modi tops social media trends on Google, Twitter and YouTube
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The report further said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi also led the significant trends.

    Delhi saw COVID peak on Nov 10, cases decreasing now: Kejriwal to PM Modi

    The online analysis company also monitored 86,400 trends before coming to a conclusion.

    ADG Online and Checkbrand.online Managing Director Anuj Saya said, "Despite (there) being almost 25 per cent negative sentiment for PM Modi, his brand value is the highest amongst 95 chosen leaders."

    The report further said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had 40,000 mentions on social media in the last three months.

    "Meanwhile, the collective engagement of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah of 4.9 million was more than rest of the collective engagement of 92 political leaders of various parties, including other BJP leaders," he added.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi social media

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X