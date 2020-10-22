PM Modi wishes Bengal people on 1st day of Durga puja virtually

PM's address: BJP urges people to heed appeal, Oppn says country needs solutions not 'speeches'

Kolkata, Oct 22: On the commemoration day of Durga Puja, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually has addressed people of West Bengal on Thursday to share his "Pujor Shubecha" (Puja greetings) message.

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made elaborate arrangements for live-viewing of PM Modi's virtual address to the people of the state at 12 noon on in every polling booth across the state's 294 Assembly constituencies.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday tweeted, "Sisters and brothers of West Bengal, tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo's Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone. Do join the programme live!"

"Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health," the PM added.

BJP sources said they have made arrangements across the state for more than 25 party workers and voters to watch the address in each of the over 78,000 polling booths while adhering to social distancing norms.

In the run-up to the prime minister's address, there will be a cultural programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Kolkata from 10 am on Thursday in the presence of senior West Bengal BJP leaders.

Notably, Bengal will go to polls in the first half of the year 2021.

The saffron party is the main challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) hoping to put an end to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 18 seats while the TMC got 22 seats.