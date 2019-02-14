PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand today, launch development project

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dehradun, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rudrapur in Uttarakhand on Thursday, February 14 to launch the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project. He will also address a public meeting in Udham Singh Nagar district besides launching several development projects there.

The Project aims to drastically improve the rural economy of Uttarakhand by giving a boost to the co-operative, farm and allied sectors.

It will help in checking the forced migration from the hills of Uttarakhand by providing adequate support to those involved in agricultural and allied activities.

The Prime Minister will also distribute loan cheques to selected beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers Welfare Scheme. Under this scheme of the Uttarakhand Government, multi-purpose loans of up to one lakh rupees will be made available to the farmers at a very low-interest rate of two percent. The slow interest important step towards the goal of doubling the income of farmers in the State by 2022.