  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand today, launch development project

    By
    |

    Dehradun, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rudrapur in Uttarakhand on Thursday, February 14 to launch the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project. He will also address a public meeting in Udham Singh Nagar district besides launching several development projects there.

    PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand today, launch development project
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The Project aims to drastically improve the rural economy of Uttarakhand by giving a boost to the co-operative, farm and allied sectors.

    Also Read | Rock solid says Shah on peoples' support for Modi

    It will help in checking the forced migration from the hills of Uttarakhand by providing adequate support to those involved in agricultural and allied activities.

    The Prime Minister will also distribute loan cheques to selected beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers Welfare Scheme. Under this scheme of the Uttarakhand Government, multi-purpose loans of up to one lakh rupees will be made available to the farmers at a very low-interest rate of two percent. The slow interest important step towards the goal of doubling the income of farmers in the State by 2022.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi uttarakhand

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 8:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue