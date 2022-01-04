YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to visit Punjab after 2 years; Security beefed up ahead of his visit to poll-bound state

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Jan 4: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, around 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in Punjab's Ferozepur district. This apart, an anti-drone team has also been deployed in the border district, officials said.

    After a gap of two years, PM Modi is visiting Punjab and set to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 42,750 crore on Wednesday. There are some farmer unions which are demanding the Centre to bring a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) and withdraw police cases against farmers filed during the farmers' protest against agri laws.

    PM Modi to visit Punjab after 2 years; Security beefed up ahead of his visit to poll-bound state

    According to Additional Director General of Police G Nageswara Rao, adequate security arrangements have been made ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur. The Punjab Police is working in coordination with the NSG, Army and the BSF for ensuring fool-proof security arrangements, the officials added.

    Modi will lay foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre in Ferozepur. The projects also include four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

    This is the PM's first visit to the state after withdrawing the contentious three farm law. PTI

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi punjab

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 20:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X