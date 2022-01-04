Tripura is strengthening and expanding its connectivity on the basis of the HIRA model: PM Modi

PM Modi to visit Punjab after 2 years; Security beefed up ahead of his visit to poll-bound state

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Jan 4: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, around 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in Punjab's Ferozepur district. This apart, an anti-drone team has also been deployed in the border district, officials said.

After a gap of two years, PM Modi is visiting Punjab and set to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 42,750 crore on Wednesday. There are some farmer unions which are demanding the Centre to bring a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) and withdraw police cases against farmers filed during the farmers' protest against agri laws.

According to Additional Director General of Police G Nageswara Rao, adequate security arrangements have been made ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur. The Punjab Police is working in coordination with the NSG, Army and the BSF for ensuring fool-proof security arrangements, the officials added.

Modi will lay foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre in Ferozepur. The projects also include four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

This is the PM's first visit to the state after withdrawing the contentious three farm law. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 20:58 [IST]