PM Modi to visit Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad to review on COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday embark on a three-city tour to take stock of the COVID-19 vaccine development work. It can be seen that the development for COVID-19 vaccine and its distribution reaching an advanced stage in India.

According to reports, the visit will start from Zydus Biotech Park on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport around 9am. From there, he will head towards Changodar in a helicopter. Zydus Cadila's Vaccine Technology Centre is located at Changodar Park where the pharma company is developing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D.

From Ahmedabad, PM Modi is expected to fly to Pune where he will review the status of the vaccine, including its launch, production and distribution mechanisms. "We have received confirmation about PM Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India on Saturday, but his minute-to-minute program is yet to be received," Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao told reporters.

From there, PM Modi will travel to Hyderabad to visit Bharat Biotech's facility where the indigenous vaccine Covaxin is being developed.

In a recent meeting with the chief ministers and other representatives of all states and union territories, PM Modi said governments at all levels will have to work together to ensure that the vaccination drive is smooth, systematic and sustained.