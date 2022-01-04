Who was Viplav Tripathi? The Colonel died in ambush by terrorists in Manipur

PM Modi to visit Manipur, Tripura today, to launch various projects including new airport terminal building

Madhuri Adnal

Imphal, Jan 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Manipur on Tuesday to inaugurate 13 projects and lay foundation stones of nine more, according to Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar.

The Prime Minister will arrive in the morning and inaugurate 13 projects worth around rupees one thousand eight hundred fifty crore and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around rupees two thousand nine hundred fifty crore.

Among the projects which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Imphal is Steel Bridge built over Barak River which is one of the long awaited demands of the people.

With the inauguration of this Bridge, the traffic congestion along the national highways 37 will be reduced and make possible seamless year round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal. The Prime Minister will also dedicate two thousand three hundred three hundred eighty seven mobile towers. This initiative will be a major step in further boosting the mobile connectivity of the State. The Water Transmission System of Thoubal Multi-Purpose Project will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister tomorrow.

Besides these projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate other completed projects while he will lay the foundation stone of nine projects.

After the inaugural and foundation laying program, the Prime Minister will leave Imphal tomorrow afternoon for Tripura.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Manipur for the day's programme, which will be attended by Governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Agartala in the afternoon to launch multiple development programs. He will inaugurate a new integrated terminal building at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport and will address a public rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan at Agartala. Prime Minister will also launch a Mission of 100 Vidyajyoti Schools and Mukhyamantri Gram Samriddhi Yojana.

Officials said that on the line of PM Modi's vision of transforming the North East, the Airport Authority of India, AAI has taken up airport upgradation projects across the region.

The new terminal building is built with a cost of around 500 crore rupees in an area of nearly 30,000 square meter. This airport can handle 3 million passengers annually, with 20 Check-in counters, six parking bays and other IT based modern amenities. All preparations including elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in connection with Prime Minister visit.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 8:56 [IST]