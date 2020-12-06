When will every Indian get free COVID vaccine, Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

In testing COVID times, India got record investment; world sees it as trustworthy partner: PM Modi

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament Building on Dec 10

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate construction of Agra metro project on Monday

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Dec 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate via videoconferencing the construction of the Agra metro project at 11:30 AM on Monday, according to an official statement.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will also attend the event that will be held at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra, the statement said.

The Agra metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament Building on Dec 10

The project will benefit Agra's population of 26 lakh and also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit the historic city every year. It will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to Agra, the statement said.

The estimated cost of the construction of the project is Rs 8,379.62 crore and it will be completed in five years, it said.