  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to unveil a giant Bhagavad Gita in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch a giant Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg, at the Delhi ISKCON temple on February 26.

    Dubbed the ''Astounding Bhagavad Gita'', and measuring 2.8 m by 2 m, it is billed as the "largest principle sacred text ever to be printed," according to ISCKON.

    PM Modi to unveil 800-kg Astounding Bhagavad Gita at ISKCON temple in Delhi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), known colloquially as the Hare Krishna movement, is a worldwide confederation of more than 400 temples and runs 100 vegetarian restaurants and a wide variety of community serving projects.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil the ''Astounding Bhagavad Gita'' on February 26 at the ISKCON Temple and Cultural Centre in East of Kailash in New Delhi," ISKCON said in a statement.

    "With an artistic touch of 18 exquisite paintings and an innovative elegant layout, the book has been printed in Milan, Italy, on YUPO synthetic paper so as to make it untearable and waterproof," the statement said.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bhagavad gita iskcon

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 13:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue