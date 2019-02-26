PM Modi to unveil a giant Bhagavad Gita in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch a giant Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg, at the Delhi ISKCON temple on February 26.

Dubbed the ''Astounding Bhagavad Gita'', and measuring 2.8 m by 2 m, it is billed as the "largest principle sacred text ever to be printed," according to ISCKON.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), known colloquially as the Hare Krishna movement, is a worldwide confederation of more than 400 temples and runs 100 vegetarian restaurants and a wide variety of community serving projects.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil the ''Astounding Bhagavad Gita'' on February 26 at the ISKCON Temple and Cultural Centre in East of Kailash in New Delhi," ISKCON said in a statement.

"With an artistic touch of 18 exquisite paintings and an innovative elegant layout, the book has been printed in Milan, Italy, on YUPO synthetic paper so as to make it untearable and waterproof," the statement said.