PM Modi to transfer over Rs 700 crore to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of housing scheme in Tripura today

    New Delhi, Nov 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday via video conferencing. Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb will also be present during the event.

    The Prime Minister's Office said that over Rs 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

    Following Modi's intervention, taking into account unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of 'kuccha' house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in 'kuccha' houses to get assistance to construct a 'pucca' house, it added.

    The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme is the ambitious mission of the government aimed at "Housing for All" as India completes 75 years of Independence by the year 2022.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 9:50 [IST]
    X