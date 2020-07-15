PM Modi to take part in India-EU summit today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the India-EU summit today at 4.30 pm.

"I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The Indian delegation at the summit will be led by PM Modi, while the European side will be headed by the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Both sides are expected to launch a maritime security dialogue as part of the efforts to expand both defence and security cooperation. The leaders will also discuss how to further develop their trade and investment relations apart from supporting sustainable growth and jobs on both sides.

On Friday, the PM will deliver the keynote address virtually at the High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council. The event is being held on Friday between 9.45-11.30 am at the UNHQ.

Moderna's Covid vaccine shows promise in early stage trials & more news | Oneindia News

He will be speaking at the valedictory session and will be joined by Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg and UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

The High-Level Segment is held annually by ECOSOC and convenes a diverse group of high level representatives from the government, private sector, civil society and academia. This year, the theme is Multilateralism after COVID-19-What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary.

A note from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said that the event assumes significance as this will be the first opportunity wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the broader UN membership since India's overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17.