PM Modi to set up committee to examine ‘one nation, one election’

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to set up panel to take a close look at the proposal to hold simultaneous elections in the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who later summarised the discussions, told reporters that most political parties who attended the meeting were supportive of the concept of 'one nation, one election'.

Several opposition parties had skipped the meeting which comes weeks after PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party delivered a stunning performance in the national elections, winning 303 of the 542 seats up for grabs.

The Prime Minister's initiative of "One Nation, One Election" initiative, the BJP contends, will save both time and money. But the opposition has refused to back the idea, saying it is against federal principles and questioned the feasibility of such a move.

The implementation of simultaneous election idea, however, requires an amendment to the constitution, which cannot be done without two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament. This is why the BJP needs to get other parties on board.