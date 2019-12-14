PM Modi to review Namami Gange project today

Kanpur, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city on Saturday to have a first-hand experience of the impact of the ambitious Namami Gange project.

The prime minister, who is likely to reach the city around 10.25 am, will take a special steamer for a 50-minute journey through the Ganga to review the project.

Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal said after his arrival at the Chakeris airport, the prime minister will go to CSA University by a helicopter.

"PM Modi will hold a Ganga Council meeting there with union ministers, chief ministers of UP, Uttarakhand and Bihar and secretaries of various central departments," a senior district official said.

Apart from holding the meeting, the PM will visit Atal Ghat, where he will take the steamer for the journey through the river, the official added.

Chief Ministers of two Gangetic states -- West Bengal and Jharkhand -- may not attend the Saturday meeting, said an official.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to confirm her presence while Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das is busy in the assembly elections, the official added.