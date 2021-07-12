In PM’s first meeting with new ministers, a word about those who quit and a warning about COVID-19

PM Modi speaks with Vietnam PM, says both nations share vision of rules-based Indo-Pacific region

PM Modi urges citizens to nominate their choice of inspiring people for Padma awards

PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation with CMs of northeastern states tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to review the COVID-19 situation with the chief ministers of the northeastern states at 11 am on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the prime minister is expected to take stock of the overall implementation of COVID-19 management, especially in testing, surveillance and containment operations, COVID-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, ventilators, medical oxygen and the vaccination progress.

The meeting comes days after Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba's interaction with the officials of the northeastern states amid concerns over rising cases of coronavirus infection in the region.

The NE States and UTs were advised to strictly monitor the situation at district/ city level and take timely corrective measures, wherever any early sign of surge is noticed.

For those districts identified with high case positivity and higher bed occupancy, States/UTs may consider imposing restrictions in a calibrated manner. Strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour was reiterated and it was advised to involve political leaders and civil society organisations.

Among the northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh is a area of concern that the state has a weekly positivity rate of 16.2% (between June 28 and July 4) and the trend saw an upward rise.

Other states, like Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland, too, have been reporting high positivity rate.

India added 37,154 new cases; the active caseload is at 4,50,899. Recovery rate has increased to 97.22%. A total of 39,649 patients have recovered from the disease, in the past 24 hours.