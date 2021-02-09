PM Modi to reply President's address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on February 10. According to reports, the Lok Sabha also accepted Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi's motion of dispensing with the Question Hour till Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address will be on February 10," said the sources.

PM Modi- Afghan President Ghani to meet virtually today

Parliamentary proceedings continued till midnight to accommodate the long list of speakers participating in the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

The ongoing Budget session of Parliament has been continuously witnessing uproar for the last four days over the opposition's demand for separate discussion on the new farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at several border points of the national capital since late November, demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha took up discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address after seeing disruptions over four days last week over opposition's demand for separate discussion on the new farm laws.

When the House met after an adjournment on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the House every year expresses its thanks to the President for his address to the joint sitting of two Houses and opposition members also agree that "healthy democratic traditions" should continue.

PM Modi speaks to US President Biden; Discuss security in Indo-Pacific region, climate change

He said India has a vibrant democracy and all members want to contribute to it. Singh also noted that the Rajya Sabha had completed the discussion to the motion of thanks and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had replied to it.

PM Modi had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he quoted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the need for reforms in the farm sector and also cautioned the nation about a new form of "FDI" which he referred to as "foreign destructive ideology" as the agitation grabs global attention.