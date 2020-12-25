YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to release next instalment of Rs 18,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on December 25 via video-conferencing, his office said on Wednesday.

    PM Modi to release next instalment of Rs 18,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme on Dec 25

    With the push of a button, Modi will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore beneficiary farmer families, it added.

    Modi will also interact with farmers from six states during the event, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

    "The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers," it said.

    Govt invites farmers for talks again at a time and date of the union’s choosing

    Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

    The programme comes amid protests by various farmer unions against three farm laws recently enacted by the Modi government.

    The government has insisted that these reforms are in the interest of farmers.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi farmers

    Story first published: Friday, December 25, 2020, 2:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X