PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 2,000 cr highways project in Pondy on Feb 25

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of four-lane highways project worth Rs 2,000 crore during his visit to poll-bound Puducherry on February 25.

According to official sources, the project would cover Karaikal district on the Villupuram to Nagapattinam highways.

The Prime Minister would also lay foundations of Rs 491crore campus of Karaikal branch of the JIPMER and a minor portworth Rs 44 crore being developed under Sagar Mala schemehere.

He would also declare open the reconstructed structure of Puducherry Municipal office (Mairie), which had been raised ata cost of Rs 14.83 crores under Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Project.

The building was earlier slated for inauguration onFebruary 11.

The PM would unveil all these projects at the A P J Abdul Kalam Convention Centre in JIPMER campus through videoconference mode.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told reporters that Modi would address a public meeting hereafter participating in the government functions at JIPMER.

Noting that the Prime Minister's visit was important, he alleged that the Congress government has done nothing for thedevelopment of Puducherry.

On the coming assembly elections, he asserted that the BJP led alliance was poised to register a historic win in the polls.

''Our focus would be on development of Puducherry post elections and to provide employment to the youth,'' he added.