YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Dec 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the six-lane Ganga Expressway, connecting Meerut to Allahabad, in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

    As per the PMO statement, "The inspiration behind the Expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country." The 594 km long six-lane Expressway will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the release added.

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UPs Shahjahanpur today
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The Expressway will connect Bijauli village in Meerut to the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. "It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj," the PMO said.

    The Ganga Expressway, connecting the western UP to eastern UP, will be the biggest expressway of the country. It will be 600-km-long six-lane expressway, expandable to eight lanes, and will be constructed from Meerut to Prayagraj at a cost of Rs 36,000 crore.

    Around 7,386 hectares of land from 518 gram panchayats has been taken for this expressway to be built through Shahjahanpur and Pratapgarh. The work on the project will begin soon, he added.

    An airstrip for emergency landing of aircraft will also be there on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. Plans are also to develop an industrial cluster, Adityanath said.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the foundation stone laying event of this expressway would be a historic moment, from the point of view of development and removing economic imbalance and generating employment opportunities and increasing per capita income.

    As per ANI report, the PM will also address a public meeting in Shahjahanpur.

    Notably, Uttar Pradesh will witness high-profile elections next year with BJP seeking a second-term in the state.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X