PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Dec 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the six-lane Ganga Expressway, connecting Meerut to Allahabad, in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

As per the PMO statement, "The inspiration behind the Expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country." The 594 km long six-lane Expressway will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the release added.

The Expressway will connect Bijauli village in Meerut to the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. "It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj," the PMO said.

The Ganga Expressway, connecting the western UP to eastern UP, will be the biggest expressway of the country. It will be 600-km-long six-lane expressway, expandable to eight lanes, and will be constructed from Meerut to Prayagraj at a cost of Rs 36,000 crore.

Around 7,386 hectares of land from 518 gram panchayats has been taken for this expressway to be built through Shahjahanpur and Pratapgarh. The work on the project will begin soon, he added.

An airstrip for emergency landing of aircraft will also be there on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. Plans are also to develop an industrial cluster, Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the foundation stone laying event of this expressway would be a historic moment, from the point of view of development and removing economic imbalance and generating employment opportunities and increasing per capita income.

As per ANI report, the PM will also address a public meeting in Shahjahanpur.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh will witness high-profile elections next year with BJP seeking a second-term in the state.

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 8:30 [IST]