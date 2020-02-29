PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Feb 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi on Friday said that he is delighted to be laying the foundation stone of the Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot.

Also, the Prime Minister is expected to attend several other programmes in Chitrakoot and Prayagraj.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "This expressway will be the harbinger of progress for youngsters in the region and will also help the Defence Corridor coming up in the state... Next-gen infrastructure for a better tomorrow."

Delighted to be laying the foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot. This expressway will be the harbinger of progress for youngsters in the region and will also help the Defence Corridor coming up in the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2020

About Bundelkhand Expressway:

According to a statement released from the Prime Minister's Office, the expressway would be supplementing the nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the government in February 2018.

The Bundelkhand Expressway, that is being under cunstruction by the state government would pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun districts.

The expressway will link the Bundelkhand area to the national capital through the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway.