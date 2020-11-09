PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 30 developmental projects in Varanasi

Social distancing is the only solution: PM Modi while interacting with citizens of Varanasi

New Delhi, Nov 09: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will today inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 30 development projects in Varanasi. The same would take place through video conferencing.

The total cost of these projects which also relate to agriculture, tourism and infrastructure is Rs 614 crore.

An important chapter in the development journey of Varanasi will be added tomorrow. I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many projects through video conferencing at 10.30 am. These include those related to agriculture, tourism as well as other infrastructure projects, the PM said on Twitter.

PM Modi will also interact with beneficiaries of these projects. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath will also be present through video conferencing, a release by the Prime Minister's Office said.