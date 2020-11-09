PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi

Varanasi rickshaw puller is all smiles after receiving congratulatory letter from PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 09: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday via video conferencing.

The total cost of these projects which also relate to agriculture, tourism and infrastructure is Rs 614 crore.

An important chapter in the development journey of Varanasi will be added tomorrow. I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many projects through video conferencing at 10.30 am. These include those related to agriculture, tourism as well as other infrastructure projects, the PM said on Twitter.

PM Modi will also interact with beneficiaries of these projects. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath will also be present through video conferencing, a release by the Prime Minister's Office said.