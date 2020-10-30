Bihar Elections 2020: Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto, says PM Modi

'Will those who looted Bihar fulfil the aspirations of poor, middle class?': PM Modi in Patna

Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Ekta Mall' and Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated inaugurated 'Ekta Mall' and Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia on Friday as he began his two-day official visit to his home state of Gujarat.

Modi also inaugurated 'Arogya Van', a garden housing medicinal plants and herbs, near the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya village of Gujarats Narmada district.

Arogya Van (health forest) is spread over an area of about 17 acres, displaying a wide range of medicinal plants which play an important role in the well-being of human beings, said a release by the authorities. It is one of the 17 projects to be inaugurated by the PM on Friday and Saturday near the Statue of Unity, a towering monument dedicated to Sardar Patel which has emerged as a popular tourist attraction in Gujarat.

#WATCH| Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a tour of 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia after inaugurating it. pic.twitter.com/9QXx0IL3Jh — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

During the visit, he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, and visit the Statue of Unity.

Modi will also inaugurate Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, in Kevadia, Narmada district today. The park has been set up near the 182-metre Statue of Unity.

The zoo houses wild animals and birds brought from all over the world.

This will be Modi's first visit to his home state since the coronavirus outbreak in Gujarat in March-end.

According to the official, Modi took a helicopter ride from the Ahmedabad airport to reach Kevadiya.

PM Modi pays last respects to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel

During his trip, Modi would also pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 'Statue of Unity' near Kevadiya on the occasion of birth anniversary of the first Home Minister of independent India on October 31, said the official.

Later, the PM would inaugurate a boat service which would operate in the Narmada river between the statue and Shreshth Bharat Bhavan, around 4km away, according to the schedule.

The PM is expected to take a boat ride after inauguration of the service, the official said.

Modi would then inaugurate Ekta Mall near the statue where tourists can buy handicraft items brought from all over the country, he said.

Other new attractions at the site which will be inaugurated include Children Nutrition Park and Unity Glow Garden.

Coronavirus: Ad placed to 'sell' Gujarat's Statue of Unity, case filed

Around 30 lakh LED lights have been used to illuminate the garden during the night for tourists.

In the night, Modi would inaugurate the illuminated Cactus Garden and Ekta Nursery.

The official said Modi will stay overnight at Kevadiya.

On the morning of October 31, Modi would first visit the Statue of Unity to pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary, he said.

On the occasion, a parade, named Ekta Diwas Parade, by Central Armed Police Forces and the Gujarat police will also be organised in Modi''s presence, the official said.

After speaking at the parade ground near the statue, Modi would interact with civil service probationers, also called Officer Trainees (OTs), through video conferencing, he said.

These trainee IAS officers would join the PM from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie (Uttarakhand).

"The Academy is gearing up for Aarmabh 2020 in which a galaxy of thought leaders are sharing their views on India @ 100, culminating in the PM''s interaction with OTs from the Statue of Unity on 31st October, the birthday of Sardar Patel, the Patron Saint of Indian civil services," Academy Director Sanjeev Chopra had tweeted earlier.

Later in the afternoon, the PM would launch the famed seaplane service connecting Kevadiya and Ahmedabad.

A water aerodrome having a floating platform has been built in a lake near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, said the official.

The PM would board a seaplane from the lake and reach the Sabarmati Riverfront. He will then wind up his visit and leave for New Delhi, said the official.